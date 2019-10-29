Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,651.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 794,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Peeples bought 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $65,533.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 794,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,509.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,064 shares of company stock worth $136,561. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 38.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 273,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57,344 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 91,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

