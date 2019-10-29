Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SID has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

