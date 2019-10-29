Comparing China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) & Advanced Info Service PCL (NYSE:AVIFY)

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Telecom and Advanced Info Service PCL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.65 $3.20 billion $3.81 11.64 Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 4.26 $920.15 million N/A N/A

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Profitability

This table compares China Telecom and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 16.96% 52.58% 10.03%

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of China Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Telecom has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Telecom and Advanced Info Service PCL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 3 0 3 0 2.00 Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Telecom presently has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given China Telecom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Advanced Info Service PCL.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

