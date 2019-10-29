Comparing South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 25.33% 8.11% 1.28% Equity BancShares 12.63% 8.46% 0.94%

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equity BancShares does not pay a dividend. South State pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

South State has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South State and Equity BancShares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $712.96 million 3.78 $178.87 million $5.50 14.35 Equity BancShares $181.28 million 2.43 $35.83 million $2.64 10.73

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Equity BancShares. Equity BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of South State shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for South State and Equity BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 1 1 1 0 2.00 Equity BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50

South State presently has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.37%. Equity BancShares has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.66%. Given Equity BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than South State.

Summary

South State beats Equity BancShares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

