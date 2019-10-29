Comparing Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.95% 16.22% 1.46% Popular 21.47% 11.60% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Popular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $76.29 million 3.02 $21.92 million $2.01 10.54 Popular $2.67 billion 2.01 $618.16 million $4.77 11.64

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unity Bancorp and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Popular 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Popular has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Summary

Popular beats Unity Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 172 branches, including 67 owned and 105 leased premises in Puerto Rico; 51 branches comprising 5 owned and 46 leased premises in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 22 ATMs in Virgin Islands, and 115 ATMs in the United States mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

