Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 155,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

