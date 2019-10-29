Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 387,812 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 458,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell W. Romoser sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $59,145.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,457.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

