Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after buying an additional 874,779 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,244,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after buying an additional 594,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 78.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 422,438 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,710 shares of company stock worth $2,122,381. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

