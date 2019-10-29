Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CNAT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 549,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,965. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

