Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 443,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 97,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

OFS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. OFS Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

