Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

