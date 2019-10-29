Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $925.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. NV5 Global Inc has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $157,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,459.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $512,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,233,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,711 shares of company stock worth $763,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

