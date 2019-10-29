Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,765,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,288.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,229.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,178.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.55 by ($2.43). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,391.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.