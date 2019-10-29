Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Set at $27.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

CEIX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $395.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

