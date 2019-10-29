Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Trimmed by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $193.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

