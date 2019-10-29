Contrasting So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $89.77 million 12.87 $8.01 million N/A N/A Park City Group $21.17 million 5.12 $3.90 million $0.17 32.18

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International N/A N/A N/A Park City Group 18.43% 9.77% 7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for So-Young International and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.32%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

