ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 176.30 ($2.30).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 183.15 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.76. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.15 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

