Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.13 Million

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post $705.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.60 million and the highest is $714.29 million. Copa posted sales of $672.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $308,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $2,962,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $3,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. 5,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

