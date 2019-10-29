Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after acquiring an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 127,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $1,579,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

