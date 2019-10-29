Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LFEQ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 10,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

