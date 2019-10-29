Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 434,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 60,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.