Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,046 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock remained flat at $$107.95 during trading on Tuesday. 7,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $109.71.

