Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,777. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

