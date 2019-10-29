Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

