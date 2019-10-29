CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,745,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $157,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $155,980.00.

CorVel stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. 59,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CorVel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRVL. ValuEngine cut shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

