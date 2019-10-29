Costco Wholesale Co.’s September Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 4.2% in the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,317 shares of company stock worth $3,677,494. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $298.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.81. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

