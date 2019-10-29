Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.84 ($57.96).

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €44.84 ($52.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,634,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €61.48 ($71.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

