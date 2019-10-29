Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

Get Covia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVIA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CVIA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 321,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Covia has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $444.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Covia news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Investure LLC acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Covia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.