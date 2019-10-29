Cowen Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $77.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by Cowen from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $70.08 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 228.6% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.