CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.81% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

