Cred Reaches Market Cap of $9.52 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

