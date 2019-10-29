Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €59.20 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €59.20 ($68.84) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

Shares of VNA opened at €46.93 ($54.57) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €48.95 ($56.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

