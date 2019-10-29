Cree (CREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Cree has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.03-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.07)-(0.03) EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.95 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CREE opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Cree has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CREE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

