Critical Comparison: Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) & Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:TME)

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Akazoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akazoo and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akazoo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 4 13 0 2.76

Akazoo presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 521.36%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Akazoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akazoo is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akazoo and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akazoo N/A N/A $650,000.00 N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $2.76 billion 8.28 $276.97 million $0.20 70.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akazoo.

Profitability

This table compares Akazoo and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akazoo N/A 6.84% 0.23% Tencent Music Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akazoo beats Tencent Music Entertainment Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo S.A. operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis. Its platform includes 43 million registered users and 5.3 million premium subscribers. The company also offers radio services. Akazoo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Shenzhen, Chiane. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

