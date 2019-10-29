Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q3 guidance at $0.00-$0.02 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCRN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of 208.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

