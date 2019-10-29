Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,822. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.86. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.72% and a return on equity of 84.28%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

