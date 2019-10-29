Cryptonex One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.86 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00022163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $116.55 million and $3.86 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 592.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.01494210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00114263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

