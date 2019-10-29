Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.61.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

