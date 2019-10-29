Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $185.42, but opened at $180.03. Cummins shares last traded at $177.12, with a volume of 2,603,587 shares.

The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after buying an additional 276,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,891,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after buying an additional 1,502,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,536,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

