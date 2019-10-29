Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 29.0% in October

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 287,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Curis by 155.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curis by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 581,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 184,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,170. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.
