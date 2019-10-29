Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CURO stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $560.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.60. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 449.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Curo Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Curo Group by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

