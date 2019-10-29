Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY19 guidance at $7.00 to $7.15 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.78.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $913,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,982 shares of company stock worth $3,374,270 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.