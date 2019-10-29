Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 51,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $46.54.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

