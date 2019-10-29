Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $53.99 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

