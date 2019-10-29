Cwm LLC Sells 110 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $651,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $377,397.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,753 shares of company stock worth $25,853,686 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $237.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day moving average is $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

