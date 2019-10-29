D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.23. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.64 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

