D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $275.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.56. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

