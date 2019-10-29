D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 3,299 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.