DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,503,000 after buying an additional 1,919,673 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,346,000 after buying an additional 204,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,790,000 after buying an additional 3,209,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,826,000 after buying an additional 971,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.