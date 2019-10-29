DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $823,957.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $823,957.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.06 or 0.05710347 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045524 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031878 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

